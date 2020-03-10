Mark Wahlberg Docuseries Gets Green Light At HBO Max

HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to Wahl Street, a docuseries that takes an inside look at the life of Mark Wahlberg, starring and produced by Wahlberg.

Per HBO Max, Wahl Street “offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses. Along the way, viewers will learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.” The series began production in December.

“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed.”

Each episode follows Wahlberg as he navigates his expansive business portfolio, ranging from a line of activewear, sports nutrition supplements, television and film production companies, and even a Chevrolet dealership. Each episode also will include a group entrepreneurs and inventors pitching Wahlberg, eager to have the star endorse or invest in their ideas.

“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses,” said Wahlberg, “We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

Wahl Street is produced by Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, along with Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson and Gips will serve as executive producers along with Liz Bronstein.