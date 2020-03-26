Actor Mark Blum Dies Of COVID-19: Broadway, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ Star Was 69

Mark Blum, a veteran New York stage actor whose credits also include roles in the film Desperately Seeking Susan and the Amazon TV series You, has died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

His death was announced by the Off Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons. SAG-AFTRA confirmed the news.

Blum’s Broadway credits include Gore Vidal’s The Best Man (2012) and Neil Simon’s Lost In Yonkers (1991), and his most recent and final Broadway appearance in Richard Greenberg’s The Assembled Parties (2013). The latter role came 36 years after his Broadway debut in Arnold Wesker’s The Merchant. Other Broadway credits include My Thing of Love (1995), A Thousand Clowns (2001), The Graduate (2002), and Twelve Angry Man (2004).

A staple of the Off Broadway scene since the mid-1970s, Blum won an Obie Award for his performance in 1989’s Gus and Al. He most recently starred in Fern Hill (2019), and in 2000 starred in the original Off Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery. Other Off Broadway credits include Amy and the Orphans, Rancho Viejo, The Model Apartment, The Good Mother, Mourning Becomes Electra, Buffalo Gal, The Music Teacher, Table Settings, Mizlansky/Zilinsky or “Schmucks,” Laureen’s Whereabouts, Little Footsteps, It’s Only a Play, Messiah, Key Exchange, Table Settings and Say Goodnight Gracie, among others.

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you,” the theater company Playwrights Horizons said in a tweet. (See it below.)

Film credits include Crocodile Dundee and Shattered Glass, and he had roles on many television series including NYPD Blue, The Sopranos, Law & Order, Mozart in the Jungle and, more recently, You and Billions.

Blum was a Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member, serving from 2007–2013.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish.