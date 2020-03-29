Maria Mercader Dies: CBS News Staffer Had Coronavirus, Was 54

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” said a statement from Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. “Maria was part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized – and she knew something was going on at CBS, she would call with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you can do this.’ I called Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a gift we cherished.”

Mercader was director of talent strategy, working to increase diversity in the division.