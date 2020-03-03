Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Republic Of Sarah’: Izabella Alvarez, Nia Holloway & Hope Lauren Join CW Drama Pilot; Kat Candler Directs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Indie Production Group Kew Media: The Anatomy Of A Collapse

Read the full story

MaggieVision Names COO Jennifer Albanese President & CEO Following Founder Maura Mandt’s Death

MaggieVision

MaggieVision Productions has named COO Jennifer Albanese as the company’s new president and CEO following the unexpected death Friday of founder and CEO/President Maura Mandt.

Albanese had been Mandt’s associate for the past 17 years. “We are beyond saddened by the news of Maura’s passing,” said Albanese. “She was a singular force of nature and the smartest person I have ever met. Maura didn’t simply create a company, she built a family. Jeﬀ Smith, Rebecca Gitlitz, Josh Swade, and Jennifer Aiello will continue in their key roles for MaggieVision, and together, along with the rest of the MaggieVision family, we will carry forward Maura’s legacy.”

Mandt created MaggieVision Productions in 2005. Since then, the company has maintained partnerships with ESPN, ABC, along with the entire Walt Disney Company, the NFL, Time, Showtime, Marvel, and Meredith, among others.

MaggieVision produces the ESPY Awards for ESPN and NFL Honors, The Story of… Series for ABC, The Marvel Hero Project for Disney +, and will debut the documentary Ricky Powell: The Individualist at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad