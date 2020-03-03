MaggieVision Names COO Jennifer Albanese President & CEO Following Founder Maura Mandt’s Death

MaggieVision Productions has named COO Jennifer Albanese as the company’s new president and CEO following the unexpected death Friday of founder and CEO/President Maura Mandt.

Albanese had been Mandt’s associate for the past 17 years. “We are beyond saddened by the news of Maura’s passing,” said Albanese. “She was a singular force of nature and the smartest person I have ever met. Maura didn’t simply create a company, she built a family. Jeﬀ Smith, Rebecca Gitlitz, Josh Swade, and Jennifer Aiello will continue in their key roles for MaggieVision, and together, along with the rest of the MaggieVision family, we will carry forward Maura’s legacy.”

Mandt created MaggieVision Productions in 2005. Since then, the company has maintained partnerships with ESPN, ABC, along with the entire Walt Disney Company, the NFL, Time, Showtime, Marvel, and Meredith, among others.

MaggieVision produces the ESPY Awards for ESPN and NFL Honors, The Story of… Series for ABC, The Marvel Hero Project for Disney +, and will debut the documentary Ricky Powell: The Individualist at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.