Maggie Griffin Dies: Kathy Griffin’s Mom And Frequent Co-Star Was 99

Maggie Griffin, the mother and frequent TV co-star of comedian Kathy Griffin, died Tuesday, her daughter has announced. She was 99 and had been living with dementia for at least two years.
“My Mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” Kathy Griffin tweeted. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”
Maggie Griffin often appeared on Griffin’s Bravo reality show My Life on the D-List, building up her own fan base. She also appeared in Kathy and Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.
“She appreciated you guys so much,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Instagram, adding, “You loved her. I know it. She knew it.”
My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable. I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. I love you guys. KG
