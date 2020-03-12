Machine Gun Kelly, Lukas Haas, Sistine Stallone Join Randall Emmett-Helmed ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’

EXCLUSIVE: As the Randall Emmett-directed serial killer thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass began production this week in Puerto Rico, Colson Baker (aka the musician Machine Gun Kelly), Lukas Haas and Sistine Stallone have joined the robust cast. The film stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Caitlin Carmichael, Michael Beach, and Welker White. The film is being produced by Emmett, George Furla, Luillo Ruiz, Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Nick Koskoff, with Lydia Hull and Ceasar Richbow serving as executive producers.

Sistine Stallone Paradigm

With a string of murders left unsolved, a local Florida detective (Hirsch) teams up with a resilient FBI agent (Fox) to find the man responsible and stop him before he claims another victim.

EFO most recently produced Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and is in post on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Al Pacino as well as the Mel Gibson starrer Force of Nature.

Baker will next be seen in Neon/Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence and is soon to begin production starring opposite Sam Worthington in The Last Son of Isaac LeMay. Baker is repped by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka; APA and LBI rep Haas.