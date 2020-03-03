Colson Baker Joins Sam Worthington Black List Western ‘The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay’

EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly will star opposite Sam Worthington in the action western The Last Son of Isaac LeMay, which begins production next month in Montana.

David Von Ancken (Seraphian Falls) is directing from the Black List script by Greg Johnson, with Andre Relis and Jib Polhemus producing. Baker will play Cal, a peculiar hot-blooded leader of a gang of young outlaws who can transition from loving and thoughtful to a cold blooded killer on the flip of a dime.

The Last Son of Isaac LeMay centers on an aging outlaw (Worthington) who is convinced that there is evil in his genes and goes on a journey to kill off his offspring, whose bloodlines are confirmed by a hereditary birthmark, eventually finding his son Cal (Baker) who is on a murdering rampage. With bounty hunters and the sheriff on their tail, LeMay must find a way to stop his son.

Baker will next be seen opposite Pete Davidson in Jason Orley’s comedy Big Time Adolescence being released by NEON in theaters on March 13 and streaming on Hulu on March 20. He can also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Untitled Henry & Rel Sci-Fi Project opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the Judd Apatow-directed Pete Davidson movie The King of Staten Island which is making its world premiere at SXSW, and Punk with Cara Delevigne, a title that was announced at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Last year Baker played Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Motley Cruebiopic The Dirt and appeared opposite Sandra Bullock in Bird Box.

On the music front as Machine Gun Kelly, he recently wrapped a sold out world tour in support of his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo, and will be releasing a pop-punk album produced by Travis Barker later this year. His single “why are you here” is currently charting on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs.

Baker is repped by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka.