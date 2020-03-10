‘Lullaby’: Ramon Rodriguez Joins Horror Pic From ‘Annabelle’ Director John R. Leonetti And Alcon Entertainment

Ramon Rodriguez is set join Oona Chaplin in the forthcoming horror feature Lullaby from Annabelle director John R. Leonetti and Alcon Entertainment.

Written by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell, Lullaby is rooted in folklore and follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith — which is part of the Hebrew phrase “Lilith-Abi” which translates to “Lilith, begone”

Rodriguez’s casting was announced by Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEO’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, who will serve as producers alongside Envision Media Arts Lee Nelson and David Tish. Alcon’s Carl Rogers and Scott Parish serve as executive producers with Heroes and Villains’ Markus Goerg, Mikhail Nayfeld, and Dick Hillenbrand, B3 Media’s Jeff Bowler, John Lewis and Bret Saxon, and Wonder Street’s Mark Holder. Alcon is fully financing the feature which is set to start filming in Toronto later this month.

Rodriguez has appeared in Showtime’s The Affair and can be seen in the upcoming The One and Only Ivan starring Sam Rockwell and Angelina Jolie for Walt Disney Pictures. He also stars in Fox’s recently announced pilot for The Goonies re-enactment. His other credits include Megan Leavey, Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen Iron Fist, Gang Related and The Wire.

Rodriguez is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.