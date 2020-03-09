‘Lost In Space’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Netflix; Showrunner Zack Estrin Inks Overall Deal With Streamer

Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third season to premiere in 2021. It will be the family sci-fi adventure’s last, featuring the conclusion of the Robinson family’s epic space journey towards Alpha Centauri. (Watch the video announcement below.)

As Lost In Space is coming to an end, Netflix is extending its relationship with series executive producer/showrunner Zack Estrin, who has signed a multi-year overall deal to produce new series exclusively for the streamer.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

While the decision may have been driven by creative, Lost In Space is the latest Netflix series to end after three seasons. It also comes from an outside studio, Legendary Television, as Netflix increasingly is producing the lion’s share of its original series slate.

Helped by its beloved IP, Lost In Space got off to a flying start in April 2018. According to data released by Nielsen, Lost In Space’s first season garnered 3.16 million viewers overall on its first day of release, Netflix’s third-best premiere-day viewership of the year behind Season 2 of Stranger Things and movie Bright. The series also became a pop culture breakout, with its “sexy” robot becoming a social media darling.

Season 2 of Lost In Space, which was released in December 2019, did not land on any of Netflix’s Top 10 most popular programs lists of that year released by the streamer.

Lost in Space is a modern reimagining of the classic 1960s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light years from their original destination.

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of the Robinson family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” said Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where Season 3 will lead!”

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. Estrin, Burns, Jashni, Sazama and Sharpless serve as executive producers.

A 2021 premiere date for Season 3 of Lost In Space, an elaborate sci-fi series, is to be expected. The gap between the releases of Season 1 and Season 2 was more than 20 months.