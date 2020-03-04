Los Angeles Polling Centers To Stay Open Late After Voters Face Long Lines

Voting in California underwent a major overhaul this year, and with those changes came some Super Tuesday headaches.

Voters across Los Angeles County reported long lines at newly designated vote centers, with some residents waiting up to three hours to cast their ballots.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond happened to be at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping mall in Los Angeles this evening and reported a large crowd of people waiting to vote.

“I have never seen such a long line for voting. At 7 p.m. it wrapped almost to the parking garage,” Hammond said. “Incredible.”

In the past, L.A. County voters had many more polling places available with some private homes and churches used as voting locations. The introduction of new voting machines and specially designated vote centers led to longer lines today and a bit of confusion.

Some voters also reported experiencing glitches at the new machines, including in Chinatown were some machines were reported to be out of order.

As a result of the lines, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan released a statement Tuesday evening saying polling centers would remain open past the 8 p.m. cutoff time to accommodate anyone already standing in line.

ATTENTION: Vote Centers will remain open for voters who arrive before the close of Vote Centers at 8 PM. Our priority is to ensure all voters who turned out to vote before the closing Vote Centers will cast their ballot.#StayInLine #LAVOTES @CountyofLA pic.twitter.com/SBMaRFy2fj — Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) March 4, 2020

About three million votes had already been cast in the state by Sunday, officials reported. In Los Angeles County alone, nearly 575,000 vote-by-mail ballots were received as of Monday night, according to the registrar-recorder’s office.

California was one of 14 states to hold Super Tuesday elections today, after state leaders moved up the 2020 primary to March from June.

The move was designed to give the nation’s most populous state a bigger role in the presidential process after the 2016 election, when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were already their parties’ presumptive nominees by the time California residents went to the polls.

City News Service contributed to this report.