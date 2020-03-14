Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: “Maybe You Don’t Go Out To Dinner” – Instead, “Order Out”

While the federal government is laying out its plans to combat the coronavirus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has a simple solution to store shelves emptying and restaurants struggling. In a modern version of “Let them eat cake” to waiters and other eatery support staff, the mayor advises that customers not dine-in, but order take-out.

Garcetti held a press conference Friday in which he advised, “If you were going to go out to dinner, maybe you don’t go out to dinner.” He added, “But order out of that restaurant. Let’s prop up those local businesses that are here in Los Angeles.” The remarks were made at the 11:30 mark of the video.

The presser saw Garcetti talked about the tough economic times ahead for many small business owners, whose customer base is staying home and practicing “social distancing,” the art of staying away from others who may be infected. New York City has already imposed rules that make bars and restaurants limit their capacity.

The EaterLA website has provided a map of restaurants that have delivery, many of them adding the service for the first time.