L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Says Bars Will Close To Help Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus, Restaurants To Follow

During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that city bars will close today as a precaution to help prevent coronavirus. He went on to say that restaurants, with the exception of pick-up, takeout and drive-thru, restaurants will follow suit after guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom.

The cautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve” have come after a list of several cancelations, school closures, delay of gatherings of more than 250 people and nearly all film & TV productions.

He added, “For a lot of folks worried about a school district closing down to early or these things — when it feels wrong, is exactly the right moment.”

In addition, Garcetti talked to KPCC to talk about the steps that the city and Southern California are taking with coronavirus concerns surrounding us. He said that at a local level, he is planning on implementing an eviction moratorium for people who can’t pay rent due to the coronavirus.

In terms of health care, Garcetti said that he is working closely with Supervisor Kathryn Barger as they are looking into testing, which he admits has “holes”. However, the good news is that 75% of the tests coming back from county labs are negative. He also talked about helping health care professionals go to work and getting the space and equipment they need. In a time like these, he urges people to support from agencies like the Army Corps of Engineers as Southern California mobilizes resources.

Overall, he stresses that people need to help each other, saying that we are all first responders at this time. “What we do in the next couple of weeks — of listening to that social distancing, of saying no to that trip, of that gathering, of just putting things off — means the difference between whether this is weeks or months.”

He adds, “It’s not just about you. It’s about your loved one. It’s about your parents and your grandparents. It’s about senior neighbors that you have. It’s about those we know who are being treated for cancer, or underlying conditions. You will save their lives by what you do right now.”

By the end of today or early tomorrow, Los Angeles will set up spaces where donations will be accepted to help health care workers and families in need.

Listen to his full interview below.