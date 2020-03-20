L.A. County Man Who Died Of Coronavirus Had Visited Disney World And Universal Orlando, Family Says

A Pasadena-area man who on Thursday become the second person in Los Angeles County to die of coronavirus reportedly visited both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort theme parks in Florida before getting sick and returning home.

According to social media posts from the family of Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, he had traveled from Los Angeles to Orlando on March 2 for a conference, and that he stayed afterward to go to Disney World and Universal Studios.

“On 3/7 he developed a cough and on 3/8 he coughed up blood. On 3/9 he flew home and went straight to the ER with a high fever. A chest X-ray confirmed pneumonia,” his sister Lauren wrote, according to the posts obtained first by TMZ. He eventually was put on a ventilator and died Thursday.

In the social media posts, which have since been deleted, Ghazarian’s sister said her brother had asthma and beat testicular cancer in 2016. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the second death of “an individual in their 30s with underlying health conditions from an unincorporated area outside of Pasadena.”

Disney and Universal closed their Florida theme parks on March 12.

“Our thoughts are with this gentleman and his family,” a Universal Orlando spokesperson said in a statement. “As is always the case, we will continue our high standard cleaning and sanitation procedures and will take our guidance from local health officials to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.”

Disney did not immediately respond to comment.

As of Thursday, there are 231 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County. Statewide, there have been 675 positive cases and 16 deaths.

The death toll in the U.S. according to the CDC is 150.