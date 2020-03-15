Lorenzo Brino Dies In Car Accident: ‘7th Heaven’ Child Star Was 21

Lorenzo Brino, who played Sam Camden on the WB/CW family drama series 7th Heaven, died on March 9. He was 21.

7th Heaven photo by Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brino died after loosing control of his car a little after 3 AM in Yucaipa and colliding with a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to a press release from the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office. The collision is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

Brino was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to TMZ, which first reported his death.

Lorenzo Brino and his brother Nikolas Brino played twins David and Sam, the youngest children in the large Camden brood. They were introduced early on and served as series regulars Seasons 6-11.