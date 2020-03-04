London Film Festival Adds TV Series, AR/VR Strands & Grows Industry Program

The London Film Festival (Oct 7 – 18) is adding TV series and AR/VR strands and growing its industry program.

For the first time this year, in step with many other leading festivals, the event will host new series from broadcasters and streamers. A gala event will headline the strand of approximately 30 new projects.

Also, a new public showcase will include immersive and interactive works using AR, MR, VR and experiential projects and creative collaborations between artists from different creative sectors.

The festival is planning to grow its industry program for international delegates and will add showcases of emerging UK creative talent and in-progress projects.

The festival is also aiming to expand its free-to-access talks, events and screenings program at BFI Southbank.

BFI London Film Festival Director, Tricia Tuttle said, “We’ve focussed a great deal in recent years on the seismic changes in how films are reaching audiences, but there are other more creative ways the ground is shifting, with ‘filmmakers’ and producers increasingly working across different platforms, and greater connections and dialogue across different creative forms. Film festivals are well placed to explore the evolution of moving image and these sites of connection. While this will be an international programme, the UK is bursting with innovators, we look forward to showing their work here, and offering a new platform where audiences can engage with different kinds of moving image-based storytelling, fiction and non-fiction”.

She continued, “Equally exciting is working to bring new audiences to the festival, and we want to ensure price is not a barrier while giving people more meaningful ways engage with the work, and each other. Our free programme will offer greater opportunity for debate and discussion on pressing topical issues, themes and ideas that are emerging. Film helps us understand ourselves and each other and it’s this collective experience that really defines a festival. We want to make this a richer experience for everyone”.