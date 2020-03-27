‘Little Britain’: Matt Lucas Says He’s Talking To Netflix About Reviving The Iconic UK Sketch Show

Matt Lucas and David Walliams, the creators and stars of the BBC sketch show Little Britain, have held talks with Netflix about rebooting the comedy more than 14 years after the last episode aired on British television.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Friday, Lucas — who has gone on to star in features including Bridesmaids — said he and Walliams sat down with Netflix and there is a chance they could make further episodes for the streamer.

“It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago and so the seed was planted in our head. We’d love to bring it back in some way and at some point. We’re both quite busy boys, but we’re speaking often and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again,” he said. “It will come back in some form, we’re just still figuring out what that will be.”

The comments follow a report in British tabloid newspaper The Sun, in which a source claimed that Lucas and Walliams have a telephone meeting with Netflix planned next week and have been offered £3M ($3.6M) to remake the show, which is produced by BBC Studios.

Little Britain ran for three seasons on the BBC in the noughties, as well as the two-part special Little Britain Abroad in 2006. It spawned iconic characters including Lucas’ fast-talking Vicky Pollard and Daffyd, known as “the only gay in the village.” Netflix has streamed the show in the UK as part of a library of BBC content.