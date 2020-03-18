Lionsgate Takes ‘Antebellum’, ‘Run’ & ‘Spiral’ Off Release Calendar For The Time Being

No surprise here, but Lionsgate has just undated horror pic Antebellum, the Sarah Paulson thriller Run and the Chris Rock-Samuel L. Jackson SAW chapter Spiral.

The pics will remain undated for the time being as Lionsgate evaluates the next steps, dates, and strategies for bringing the titles back once the nation’s exhibition infrastructure is back on track.

Antebellum was set for release on April 24, Run was set for May 8 and Spiral was set for May 15.

Antebellum Lionsgate

Antebellum, from directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, centers around Veronica (played by Janelle Monáe), a successful author who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Directed and co-written by Searching filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, Run follows a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her.

Spiral is a re-imagining of the SAW franchise. In the movie, police are tracking a serial killer who is targeting cops and leaves a spiral tag after each gruesome killing. Rock originated the project. Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg penned the screenplay and Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed Saw two through four, is directing.