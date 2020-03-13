Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers A Free Unreleased Cut From ‘Hamilton’ To Soothe Fans In Turbulent Times

Click to Skip Ad
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Shutterstock

The world is turned upside down, but Lin-Manuel Miranda is offering something to help us all get through it.

The Hamilton creator has issued a free cut from the Broadway smash musical called I Have This Friend. He tweeted it out this afternoon and linked to the SoundCloud service. The raw track features Miranda and Christopher Jackson in their roles as Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, singing with a simple background accompaniment of drum machine and keyboard.

Click on the link in the tweet below to listen.

