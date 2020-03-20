Lin-Manuel Miranda & Andrew Lloyd Webber Take Musical Playoff Challenge For Isolation Days

Two days ago Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Twitter page asked socially-isolated followers which of the composer’s songs they’d most like to hear Sir Andrew play. The answer was clear – “All I Ask Of You” from The Phantom of the Opera – but another response was more surprising: Lin-Manuel Miranda responded with a performance of his own ALW favorite.

See both videos below.

“I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout,” Lloyd Webber said from the piano at his very well-appointed home before launching into the Phantom classic. One of the

In a Twitter response, Miranda wrote, “It’s almost your birthday and you give US gifts. Thanks maestro. (and happy early birthday from NY)”.

Responded Sir Andrew, “Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it’s your turn. Let’s have a play off?!”

Challenge accepted, the homebound Miranda played “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar. “Happy Birthday ALDubs,” Miranda says in his tweeted video, then begins the serenade. (Note the Phantom half-mask lovingly placed atop his piano).

The challenge doesn’t seem to have ended there. When Miranda finishes the song made famous by Yvonne Elliman, he segues into the dramatic intro to the Phantom theme, then challenges Sir Andrew to sing “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton.

And Miranda’s rendition of “Everything’s Alright” got a nod of approval from someone who knows the song well. “Wonderful!!,” tweeted Ted Neeley, who played the title character in the film version of Jesus Christ Superstar and in countless stage performances. “When this all passes, Yvonne Elliman & I would love to join you for a special rendition @Lin_Manuel Stay Safe! -Ted.”

If the performances weren’t reason enough, Miranda used the playoff for a good cause: “And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled http://broadwaycares.org/help2020”

Watch the videos below, and sit tight for ALDubs’ take on “You’ll Be Back.”

With us all spending a bit more time at home, which ALW musical number would you like to see Andrew play? – #TeamALW pic.twitter.com/OcIuE27hk9 — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 18, 2020

I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You’ – ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

What an incredible number of responses we have received to All I Ask Of You! As requested by many of you, including @KChenoweth, here's Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, as well as a bit of insight into a hidden secret on Phantom – #TeamALW #MusicInIsolation pic.twitter.com/ac7GCwkFpr — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 20, 2020

Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it’s your turn. Let’s have a play off?! – ALW https://t.co/UIGRfJGHUf — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here’s “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020