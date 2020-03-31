‘First Purge’ Actress Lex Scott Davis, Shamier Anderson Join Mo McRae’s ‘A Lot of Nothing’

Lex Scott Davis and Shamier Anderson have been added to the cast of A Lot of Nothing, joining Y’lan Noel, who Davis co-starred alongside in The First Purge, as well as Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth). Mo McRae is at the helm as a first-time feature director with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo on board as an executive producer.

The plot, written by McRae and Sarah Kelly Kaplan, follows a married couple living in a Los Angeles suburb who is compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist.

Davis will play Candy, the pregnant fiancée of Jamal, played by Anderson. Davis and Anderson were also cast in Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights drama, Son of the South, which has Spike Lee, Brown’s long-time collaborator, as executive producer.

Inny Clemons, McRae, and Jason Tamasco of Bad Idea are producing the pic with Oyelowo, Kim Hodgert, and Zak Kristofek as exec producers.

Davis was recently cast in the ABC pilot Rebel, playing Katey Sagal’s daughter, and will next be seen in Peter Farrelly’s Quibi comedy series, The Now, and opposite Jason Momoa in the Netflix film, Sweet Girl. She’s repped by Management 360, CAA, and Jackoway Austen.

Anderson’s recent credits include Drake Doremus’ Endings, Beginnings and the third season of Amazon’s Goliath. Up next for him is Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Awake, Joe Penna’s Stowaway, with Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette, and AMC’s six-part anthology series For Life. He’s repped by CAA and Mosaic.