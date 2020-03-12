Lex Scott Davis Joins ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

EXCLUSIVE: Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge, Superfly) is set as a series regular opposite Katey Sagal and James Lesure in Rebel, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Vernoff and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman, she cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Davis will play Cassidy, the daughter of Rebel (Sagal) and Benji Ray (Lesure), one part attorney and one part recovering juvenile delinquent. She’s inherited her confrontational skills from both of her eloquent, argumentative parents, but she’s learned to hide her irritation — a skill her mother never will master. Obliged to act as Rebel’s attorney again and again, Cassidy is doesn’t love being on call for Rebel, especially since Rebel was never on call for her.

Andy Garcia also stars, along with John Corbett, Tamala Jones and Ariela Barer.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Andrew Stearn and Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer.

Davis recently recurred in Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q. Upcoming she has Peter Farrelly’s The Now for Quibi and Sweet Girl opposite Jason Mamoa for Netflix. She previously starred in films The First Purge and Superfly. She’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.