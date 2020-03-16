League Of Professional Theatre Women Offer Emergency Loans During Broadway Shutdown

The League of Professional Theatre Women, a non-profit representing more than 500 theater artists, is offering members impacted by the coronavirus Broadway shutdown access to an emergency loan fund, the organization announced today.

The League is supporting its members through its Waldman Emergency Fund, established when longtime member Honey Waldman donated money several years ago. The purpose of the fund is to assist LPTW members in good standing who reside in the United States, when an emergency occurs. The loan is intended for true emergencies. A committee will review requests for loans which will be evaluated on an individual basis. All requests are confidential and all loans are discreet.

“LPTW recognizes that our beloved theatre community will be hit hard by this in so many ways and we urge you to care for yourselves and each other during this difficult time, and to tap into the open, creative, artistic, generous spirit which has always defined our community,” the organization said in a statement.

Last week, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced a monthlong shutdown of all gathering places of 500 people or more, including Broadway theaters. Broadway is expected to resume performances on March 13.