LAUSD Closes Schools In Response To Coronavirus

Los Angeles School District, the second largest school district in the country, is closing all schools effective Monday, March 16. The shutdown is for two weeks as district officials “evaluate the appropriate path forward”. The measure impacts more than 600,000 students. Teaching is expected to continue remotely.

The closure of Los Angeles’ public schools comes days after most private schools in the city shut doors over the coronavirus pandemic.

‘These next two weeks will be difficult, and we are not certain what lies ahead after that,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner admitted in his message to parents Friday morning, stressing that the school closure is the only reasonable option to help slow the spread of the virus.

Preparation for the school break already had been underway, with teachers providing instructions to students over the last two days about distance learning and collecting information about each student’s access to computer and Internet.

The schools in the largest district in the country, New York, remain open as of now.