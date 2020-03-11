Late-Night Shows Taped In New York Won’t Have Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus has impacted late-night shows taped in New York City. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will all tape without a live, in-studio audience beginning Monday, March 16. TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will tape tonight’s episode without a studio audience. HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver‘s first live show without a studio audience will be Sunday, March 15. The decision was made jointly among the late-night shows.

In similar statements, the networks say the move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks.

They add that there have not been any developments to cause concern for audiences planning to attend the shows tonight or tomorrow or who have attended in recent weeks.

Los Angeles-based late-night shows Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Late Show with James Corden, A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Real Time with Bill Maher have not moved to remove audiences. NY-based Saturday Night Live is off until March 28 as part of its regular schedule.

Bee is keeping her sense of humor about the situation. She says she will instead “do the show in front of a mirror, which I actually prefer. Despite the efforts being taken, we still have heard from Sean Spicer that tonight’s taping ‘was the largest audience ever to witness an [taping of Full Frontal], period, both in person and around the globe.’ Wow!”

TBS also confirmed that Conan’s remaining shows this week have been pre-taped and that host Conan O’Brien is on an already scheduled hiatus for the next two weeks.

You can read the statements in full below.

From CBS: “Beginning Monday, March 16, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will film without a live, in-studio audience. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks. Per guidance from New York City officials, CBS and The Late Show are doing their part to help decrease the potential rate of transmission in our communities. There have not been any specific developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for audiences with plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or who have attended in recent weeks. For several weeks, the team at the theater has been taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone who enters and works in the theater with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”

From NBC: “The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.

From Comedy Central: “Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff. Beginning Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s NY based late night series, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will film without a live, in-studio audience. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and per guidance from New York City officials to take appropriate actions. There have been no developments at The Daily Show’s studio to cause concern for audience members who have plans to attend the show tonight or tomorrow. Measures have been taken to protect everyone who enters and works in the office and studio with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”

From HBO: “As of this coming Sunday, March 15, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will film without a live, in-studio audience. We are taking this precaution in accordance with best practices as outlined by New York City officials. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

From TBS: “Due to growing fears over COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will tape tonight’s episode without a live studio audience.”