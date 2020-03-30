‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Returns To Air Monday With Bernie Sanders Interview

Late Night With Seth Meyers is returning to the late-night ranks Monday night amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. With Meyers hosting from home, the show will begin airing hybrid episodes this week featuring new topical segments, including A Closer Look and remote interviews along with vintage material, NBC said today.

Tonight’s episode will feature a remote interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Tuesday’s episode will feature a remote interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Throughout the coronavivirus-related production shutdown, Meyers has been taping online videos from home, including segments such as A Closer Look and Jokes Seth Can’t Tell that have been shared on social media.

Late Night last aired an original in-studio episode on March 11.

NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been gradually returning to normal with all-new or close to all-new episodes over the past week, and announced Friday it was returning to its regular timeslot tonight.

Also returning to the air this week with remotely-produced shows are ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live; CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen; HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher; TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Conan; and Showtime’s Desus and Mero.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35pm ET/PT on NBC.