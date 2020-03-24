Click to Skip Ad
‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ & ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Set HBO Return Dates Amid Coronavirus Crisis

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

John Oliver Bill Maher
John Oliver, Bill Maher

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher have set return dates for new episodes as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

Last Week Tonight will air a new episode this Sunday, March 29 at 11 PM, and Real Time with return Friday, April 3 at 10 PM ET/PT. Both hosts will be taping the shows from their homes.

Both HBO shows, along with all other late-night talkers, halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic after the March 13-15 airings.

Unlike other late-night shows, which returned almost immediately with online videos before migrating to television, Last Week Tonight and Real Time had stayed quiet for the past 10 days.

Oliver tweeted Sunday that he was hopeful he’d be back next week. “There’s no new show tonight, so we’re repeating last week’s episode, which is still… y’know… pretty relevant,” Oliver tweeted Sunday. “Will we be back next week? We hope so! We’re trying our hardest! Can you hear that? It’s us, knocking on wood!”

The two HBO series are joining Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which started airing new episodes generated from home Monday. TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Conan also announced that they would resume airing original episodes shot in home environment.

Additionally, CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which aired a fresh monologue at the top of repeats on television Monday-Wednesday last week, has been mulling a full-fledged return next week, while NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been airing video segments on TV nightly since last Wednesday.

