‘Last Man Standing’ & ‘The Orville’ Join List Of Shows Shut Down Over Coronavirus

Fox’s Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing had been a last man standing among the broadcast series currently in production, hoping to wrap its eighth season amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. With two production days left, including the season finale taping on Tuesday, March 17, the studio behind the multi-camera comedy, DTS’ 20th Century Fox TV, on Sunday afternoon opted to suspend production. The sitcom had already decided to forego live audience for the finale.

Other series in a similar situation, including CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, which also was supposed to tape its season finale Tuesday night without audience before scrapping the plans on Friday, and NBC single-camera comedy Superstore, which also had only the season finale left, are shutting down for the season, with no plans to return and film the finales when the coronavirus threat subsides.

The producers of Last Man Standing are leaving the door open to coming back for the final 2 days of production and finish the episode. The current shutdown for all Disney TV Studios series, including Last Man Standing and The Orville, is for three weeks.

‘The Orville’ Fox

Seth MacFarlane’s space dramedy The Orville had been mulling going in hiatus for the past few days. The series is moving from its original network home, Fox, to Hulu for its upcoming third season.

Last Man Standing and The Orville were among the last TV series to not suspend production over COVID-19 concerns.

For a list of TV shows that have been halted across broadcast, cable and streaming, click here.