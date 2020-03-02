‘Langdon’: Ashley Zukerman To Play Famed Symbologist In NBC Pilot Based On Dan Brown’s ‘Lost Symbol’

Succession standout Ashley Zukerman has been tapped for the title role in Langdon, NBC’s drama pilot based on Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller novel The Lost Symbol. In the project, from Imagine Television, CBS TV Studios and Universal Television, he takes on the character played by Tom Hanks in the movie trilogy The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno.

Written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, Langdon follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Dworkin and Beattie executive produce with Brown and Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Falvey and Anna Culp. CBS TV Studios, where Imagine TV has a first-look deal, and Universal TV co-produce.

The Last Symbol is the third Brown novel featuring the character of Langdon, following Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, and is set after the events of Da Vinci Code.

The Langdon TV series is a natural extension to the Robert Langdon universe Imagine Entertainment had built on the feature side with The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno (based on the fourth book in the series), produced by the company and directed by principal Ron Howard:

Zukerman is recurring on the buzzy HBO drama series Succession as Nate Sofrelli, a political strategist and former romantic partner of Shiv’s. He also stars in the upcoming horror film Fear Street Trilogy for Fox and Chernin Entertainment. He can next be seen starring opposite Kate Mara in the FX limited series A Teacher from writer/director Hannah Fidell.

Australian-American actor Zukerman’s series credits also include WGNA’s Manhattan and the Australian thriller The Code, which earned him a Logie Award nomination.

Zukerman is repped by Cohn / Torgan Management, Gersh, Lisa Mann Creative Management in Australia, and Felker Toczek.