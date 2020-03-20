L.A. County Issues “Safer At Home Order; All Non-Essential Retail Businesses, Indoor Shopping Malls To Close Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Los Angeles County has issued new orders to help stem the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a late afternoon briefing, officials announced the “Safer at Home” public order as a way to increase social distancing in the county. The order mandates the closure of all indoor malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and non-essential retail businesses, and prohibits gathering in enclosed spaces of more than 10 people.

“We know this will have an impact on the social fabric of our communities. We still encourage individuals to stay connected to their community and their loved ones in creative ways, and to spend much-needed time outdoors,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at the briefing. “We won’t have to maintain these restrictions forever, and they will have an invaluable long-term impact.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a stay-at-home order for the city of Los Angeles which requires all residents to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all nonessential movement.

“The only people who should be leaving home and going out are those whose jobs are critical to the safety, the health and security of the city,” added Garcetti.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Congress for $1 billion in federal funds to support the state’s medical response to the coronavirus pandemic. The state projects that 25.5 million people in California, more than half of the state’s population, will be infected with the virus over the next eight weeks. In a letter to President Trump, Newsom also requested the deployment of the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

In a separate letter to U.S. Senate and House leaders, Newsom said the financial aid is critical to the state’s ability to procure ventilators and other medical supplies, activate state-run hospitals, deploy mobile hospitals and meet other healthcare needs.

A man between the ages of 30 and 50 with an underlying medical condition became the second person to die from the coronavirus in the county, officials announced earlier Thursday, and the total number of confirmed cases rose by 40 overnight to 230.

Throughout the state, there are 958 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 19 deaths.

Eight counties in the San Francisco Bay area are under shelter-in-place orders, along with San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno and Yolo counties.