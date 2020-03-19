L.A. County Confirms Second Death From Coronavirus – Watch Update

Los Angeles County public health officials have confirmed a second person in the county has died from coronavirus.

The person who died lived in a “small community” near Pasadena, was between 30 and 50 years old and had an unspecified underlying health conditions, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health.

The county has 40 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 230, not including two new cases reported this morning in Long Beach, which brings its total to 12.

During a video update this morning, official noted that drive-through testing has been ramped up in the county.

Officials also issued a plea for blood donations, saying there is currently a critical shortage.

Several counties in the state have implemented shelter-in-place orders, but so far L.A. County is not among them. In addition to eight counties in the San Francisco Bay area, shelter-in-place mandates are in place in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno and Yolo counties.

The State Department also is warning U.S. citizens not to travel abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, issuing its highest level travel alert.

You can watch the LA County Public Health Department’s daily video update below.