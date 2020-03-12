Click to Skip Ad
Telecharge To Automatically Refund Broadway Tickets During Shutdown

Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

L.A. City Hall Closed To Filming As City Moves To Curb Coronavirus

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10551187ay) Hundred of people participate in the Fire Drill Friday climate change rally at downtown City Hall Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2020. Fire Drill Friday climate change rally in Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020 Etienne Laurent

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced sweeping steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including a measure enacted by the city placing limits on public gatherings to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19. According to FilmLA, the city’s film office, these limits have specific implications for on-location filming, including:

• City Hall is temporarily closed to all filming and scouting requests.
• On-location filming involving city-owned property is temporarily restricted to productions with a combined cast and crew of 50 persons or less.
• On-location filming at all locations is temporarily restricted to productions with a combined cast and crew of 250 persons or less.

“We are entering a critical period and I’m confident we will go through this together but it will require all of us making the right decision,” Garcetti said at a press conference today. “The coronavirus curve is steep. The question is how steep will that curve be.”

