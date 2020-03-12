L.A. City Hall Closed To Filming As City Moves To Curb Coronavirus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced sweeping steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including a measure enacted by the city placing limits on public gatherings to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19. According to FilmLA, the city’s film office, these limits have specific implications for on-location filming, including:

• City Hall is temporarily closed to all filming and scouting requests.

• On-location filming involving city-owned property is temporarily restricted to productions with a combined cast and crew of 50 persons or less.

• On-location filming at all locations is temporarily restricted to productions with a combined cast and crew of 250 persons or less.

“We are entering a critical period and I’m confident we will go through this together but it will require all of us making the right decision,” Garcetti said at a press conference today. “The coronavirus curve is steep. The question is how steep will that curve be.”