Kyra Sedgwick To Headline ABC Comedy Pilot ‘My Village’

After lengthy negotiations, Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick has signed on to play the lead in My Village, ABC’s multi-camera comedy pilot from The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Lizer, My Village revolves around an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Sedgwick’s Jean Raines is earthy, unfiltered, emotional. Born and raised in Iowa, she is practical and can’t be bothered with sugar coating. Very comfortable in her own skin, Jean is not a natural fit in the Los Angeles culture of anti-aging remedies and butt implants. She is a person that people confide in, except sometimes her own children. She is a fierce defender of her family and will stop at nothing to protect her connection to them. The sudden loss of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying about the well-being of the people she loves.

This marks a return to ABC for Sedgwick who toplined the network’s 2017 thriller drama series Ten Days In the Valley. Sedgwick, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her starring role on the TNT cop drama series The Closer, has been showcasing her comedy chops on Brooklyn Nine-Nine where she is recurring as Chief Wuntch.

In the past several years, Sedgwick has been focused on directing. She received a DGA nomination for her directorial debut with the 2017 Lifetime movie Story of a Girl. She is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.