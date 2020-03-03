Kylie Bunbury To Headline David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series ‘The Big Sky’ On ABC

Former Pitch star Kylie Bunbury has been tapped as the lead in The Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and executive produced by David E. Kelley.

Written by Kelley, The Big Sky is based on The Highway, the first book in C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell series of novels. In the procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Bunbury’s Cassie Dewell is an ex-rodeo rider turned private detective, Cassie is the junior partner of Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) at their firm, Hoyt and Dewell, who is eager to get involved in the case of the missing girls.

In addition to co-leads Winnick and Phillippe, Bunbury joins previously cast series regulars Brian Geraghty, John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross and Paul McGuigan, who also directs.

Bunbury co-stars on the upcoming Peacock utopian drama series Brave New World. I hear she had a one-year deal for the big-budget drama, based on Aldous Huxley’s novel, and has completed her obligations to that series.

The Pitch alumna recently co-starred on Ava Duvernay’s acclaimed Netflix limited series When They See Us. At ABC, she previously headlined the 2018 drama pilot Get Christie Love, from Power creator Courtney Kemp. She is repped by ICM Partners, PrincipalLA and attorney Cheryl Snow.