Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon Launch ‘Staying In with Emily & Kumail’ Podcast Amid Nationwide Coronavirus Quarantine

Oscar-nominated husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are using their platform to offer some guidance to those who may be experiencing cabin fever in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine.

On Thursday, the Little America executive producers shared their new limited series podcast, Staying In with Emily & Kumail, which will be used to share tips on how to stay sane and entertained during the current health crisis.

“We are doing a podcast for charity to benefit those who are suffering from this current weird quarantine moment. It’s called Staying in with Emily & Kumail. Movie, tv, video game recs, tips on avoiding cabin fever, tips on self-quarantining. The works! Best of all, all proceeds go to charities associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” Nanjiani wrote on his Instagram account.

On her account, Gordon’s caption read, “Welp, it’s happened. @kumailn and I have started a limited series podcast to help you cope with life indoors during these truly unprecedented times- it’s called Staying In with Emily and Kumail. And the best part? All proceeds are going to charity. Listen and get into those ads, because revenue from this podcast will go to @funds4disaster @RWCFNYC @FeedingAmerica who are working to support health care, restaurant workers, and hungry children. We won’t have news about the pandemic, but what we can offer is experience in self-quarantining (because of my condition), experience in working from home, and experience consuming media. Go listen, stay indoors, and wash those hands!”

The two are among the number of Hollywood figures who are using their platform to encourage people to self-isolate in an effort to slow down the Coronavirus spread. More recently, Kevin Bacon launched his Six Degrees campaign asking his followers to share who they are staying home for and tag six other people to do the same.

As of today, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has the total number of coronavirus cases in the country 10,442 in all 50 states, and that the death toll nationwide is 150.

See Nanjiani and Gordon’s post below: