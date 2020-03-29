Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

From ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’ And ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ To The Debut Of James Bond, Was 1962 The Greatest Movie Year EVER? A New Book Says Yes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeffrey Katzenberg On Launching Quibi Amid A Pandemic & More: The Deadline Q&A

Read the full story

Krzysztof Penderecki Dies: Modernist Composer’s Work Used In ‘The Exorcist’ And ‘The Shining’ Was 86

Krzysztof Penderecki
***FILE PHOTO*** Krzysztof Penderecki, Polish composer and conductor, is seen in 1982, in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Photo/Karel Kouba (CTK via AP Images) AP Images

Krzysztof Penderecki, a Polish composer and conductor whose modernist works were on soundtracks for The Exorcist and The Shining, died Sunday at his home in Krakow. He was 86 and his death was confirmed by Andrzej Giza, the director of the Ludwig van Beethoven Association, founded by Penderecki’s wife, Elzbieta.

Penderecki was an avant-garde composer and prolific in his output. His resume includes eight symphonies, four operas, a requiem, and several concertos.

The violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and cellist Mstislav Rostropovich won Grammy Awards for their recordings of the Penderecki concertos in 1999 and 1988, respectively.

His compositions Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima  in 1960, Polymorphia in 1961 and the St. Luke Passion in 1966 are considered among his greatest works.

Film directors often used Penderecki music to capture their moods. His music was used in Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island,  Peter Weir’s Fearless, David Lynch’s Wild at Heart and Inland Empire in addition to The Exorcist and The Shining.

Pop music also revered Penderecki. Artists ranging from Kele Okereke of Bloc Party and Robbie Robertson of the Band to  Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead were fans.

Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, Elzbieta, children, Lukasz and Dominika, and a daughter from his first marriage, Beata.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad