KROQ’s ‘Kevin In The Morning’ Show Team Fired; New Morning Show To Launch

KROQ’s Kevin In The Morning show is no more. Longtime host Kevin Ryder first revealed the news on Twitter that he and the entire L.A. morning show team had been fired, and KROQ management has confirmed that is the case.

“Hey party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is: Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired,” Ryder tweeted Wednesday.

He continued,”Why did @kroq fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it’s the ratings, which were down. The economy because it’s down. But it’s a pretty crappy way to treat people. We’re humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for about a week :).”

Ryder added: “One last thing. There are 3 guys here to throw me out of the building. (I couldn’t make this up) Not necessary. Leaving. :) Love all of you…”

Related Story UTA Signs 'Yellow Rose' Filmmaker Diane Paragas

In addition to Ryder, who had been with KROQ for more than 30 years, those let go include co-hosts Allie Mac Kay, Jensen Karp, producer Dave “The King of Mexico” Sanchez and Jonathan “Beer Mug” Kantrowe.

A station spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline. “As one of the most iconic stations in Los Angeles, our commitment is to provide our consumers with the most compelling content and best listening experience that we know they expect from us. We’ve taken a deep look at our station, and have made some recent changes. Today, we announced the launch of a new morning show that we believe will deliver what our fans are asking for and take our station into the future. While change is always hard, we are excited about our new programming lineup and look forward to engaging with our fans across the city. Thank you Kevin and Bean for 30 entertaining years!”

The show reportedly will be replaced by Stryker and Klein, hosted by KROQ’s Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein, from 5-10 AM.

Last fall, Ryder’s longtime co-host, Gene “Bean” Baxter, left The Kevin & Bean Morning Show after nearly 30 years on air. Baxter, a British citizen, decided to move back to the UK. Ryder and Baxter were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2015 and, just after Baxter’s departure, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame last year.

Ryder’s Kevin in the Morning show debuted on January 2.

Hey party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is:

Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired.

Me.@alliemackay @JensenKarp @kroqkom @kroqbeermug, @Old_Man_Ruben and @destinymlopez (cont..) — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) March 18, 2020