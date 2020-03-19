K.J. Apa Faith-Based Film ‘I Still Believe’ Seeks Salvation In Homes Following Coronavirus Pandemic

Similar to a number of movies that were released over the weekend in theaters, i.e. Sony’s Bloodshot and Universal/Blumhouse’s The Hunt, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company’s faith-based title I Still Believe will be available in homes, starting Friday, March 27 due to the nationwide exhibition shutdown. I Still Believe, starring Riverdale‘s KJ Apa, will be available on premium VOD across all platforms at that time.

Bloodshot is the only title being made available for electronic-sell-through on March 24, while Uni’s current theatrical releases Invisible Man, The Hunt and Focus Features’ Emma are available for a 48-hour rental of $19.99 starting tomorrow.

I Still Believe, from filmmakers Andrew and Jon Erwin, follows the true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. The pic in its first six days of domestic release has made $9.8M.

Related Story Lionsgate Takes 'Antebellum', 'Run' & 'Spiral' Off Release Calendar For The Time Being

Joe Drake, Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said about the latest move, “The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies. With theaters closed nationwide due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to make I Still Believe available to consumers. We’re enormously proud of the movie that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with audiences for their home viewing pleasure.”

Added the Erwins, “As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can’t share I Still Believe on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures. But the safety of guests comes first, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times.”