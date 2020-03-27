‘Killing Eve’: AMC Networks Moves Up Third Season Premiere By Two Weeks

Fans of Killing Eve, the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-fronted psychopath drama, are in for an early thrill after AMC Networks moved the show’s third season premiere forward by two weeks.

AMC Networks Entertainment Group will now launch the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created drama on Sunday April 12 as opposed to its previous premiere of April 26. The eight-part series will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

It is the latest scheduling move for the AMC Networks Entertainment Group, which postponed the launch of its zombie spinoff series The Walking Dead: Beyond World to the end of the year as a result of the Coronavirus. AMC was one of a number of linear networks facing an ad-hit in Q2.

The third season of Killing Eve, which has already been renewed for a fourth season, continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

Season 3 cast also includes Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for season three, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. Executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh. Nigel Watson also serves as producer on the series.