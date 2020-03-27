Nickelodeon & Disney Channel Address Kids’ Coronavirus Concerns While Maintaining Quarantine

Nickelodeon and Disney Channel are doing their part to help kids during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nickelodeon will air #KidsTogether: The Nickelodoen Town Hall, an hour-long special offering a kids-eye view of life during the coronavirus pandemic. It will premiere Monday, March 30 at 7 PM ET/PT. The special will directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships.

With host Bell and all guests connecting via video from locations across the US, the taped special will feature Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General); a performance by Alicia Keys; and appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Russell and Ciara Wilson, among others.

Nickelodeon

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons, and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

The special is part of Nickelodeon’s overall global, multi-platform pro-social initiative #KidsTogether, which launched on March 18 and uses Nick’s most popular characters and talent to engage with kids and families on tips for staying healthy and also activities to do together while in the home.

Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies, The Casagrandes, and more, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content, with elements aggregated for easy access on a central online destination, NickHelps.com. A brief discussion guide for #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will also be available on NickHelps.com following the premiere of the special.

Disney Channel

Beginning Friday, March 27 Disney Channel will premiere We’re All In This Together (#WAITT) a series of interstitial messages from the network’s favorite stars designed to offer reassurance and a sense of community during the global health crisis. The video clips, aimed at kids 6-14, will air on Disney Channel and Disney YouTube. The series includes over 35 Disney Channel stars who each filmed their message from their homes and around their neighborhoods, sharing how they stay positive, active and, with the help of parents and family members, navigate through this uncertain time. You can watch a video below.

The Disney Channel stars include (in alphabetical order): Raphael Alejandro (Bunk’d), Suzi Barrett (Just Roll With It), Paxton Booth (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home), Will Buie Jr. (Bunk’d), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Coco Christo (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Meg Donnelly (American Housewife, Zombies 2), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Scarlett Estevez (Bunk’d), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Kaylin Hayman (Just Roll With It), Carla Jeffery (Zombies 2), Pearce Joza (Zombies 2), Sky Katz (Raven’s Home), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2), Ava Kolker (Sydney to the Max), Dakota Lotus (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Mallory James Mahoney (Bunk’d), Milo Manheim (Zombies 2), Ariel Martin (Zombies 2, Disney Fam Jam), Miranda May (Bunk’d), Jason Maybaum (Raven’s Home), Ramon Reed (Just Roll With It), Ruth Righi (Sydney to the Max), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home), Kylie Russell (Zombies 2), Olivia Sanabia (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Shelby Simmons (Bunk’d), Trevor Tordjman (Zombies 2, Disney Fam Jam), Albert Tsai (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Ruby Rose Turner (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Anneliese van der Pol (Raven’s Home), Tobie Windham (Just Roll With It), along with Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Elie Samouhi and Max Torina from the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Upside Down Magic.