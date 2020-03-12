Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, is now not happening, Deadline has learned.

This year’s ceremony at the Forum in Inglewood, CA was set to be hosted by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, and will now be postponed.

Nickelodeon released the following statement:

“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

The news comes as live New York talk and late night shows opt to tape sans any studio audiences. Earlier today, the 31st GLADD Media Awards in New York nixed their March 19 ceremony.

Leading nominees included Avengers: Endgame with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with five noms and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four apiece.

On the list of nominees for favorite kids TV show were A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, Bunk’d, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home. The rest of this year’s nominees can be found here.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz serve as executive producers.