Sony Halts Production On Kevin Hart’s ‘Man From Toronto’, ‘Shrine’ & ‘The Nightingale’

Following the suit of many other major studios in the coronavirus atmosphere, Sony is hitting pause on three feature projects: the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson comedy The Man From Toronto, horror film Shrine by director Evan Spiliotopoulos and the World War II sisters movie The Nightingale which is starring real-life sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning.

The Nightingale was in pre-production and will have a two week delay while travel is being sorted, but nothing expected to get off track with the film I hear which is scheduled for a Christmas Day release. Melanie Laurent directs the feature based on the Kristin Hannah bestseller.

Production has been suspended on Shrine in Boston for four weeks. The movie stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes.

Meanwhile, prep was paused in Atlanta for Man From Toronto. In the wake of Jason Statham departing the production just prior to shooting, Harrelson stepped in. The movie remains scheduled for a Nov. 20 opening.

Last night, Universal announced that it was stopping filming on Jurassic World: Dominion, the untitled Billy Eichner romantic comedy and sports drama Flint Strong.