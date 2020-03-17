Click to Skip Ad
Kevin Durant & More Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock (10200233c) Kevin Durant 'Q Ball' film premiere, SFFILM Festival, Arrivals, San Francisco, USA - 11 Apr 2019
Shutterstock

The Brooklyn Nets organization released a statement today revealing four of its players have tested positive for COVID-19. Among those was NBA All-Star and league MVP Kevin Durant, who confirmed his diagnosis to Senior NBA reporter Shams Charania, who posted the quote from Durant on Twitter.

“Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,'” Charania wrote.

The other 3 players who tested positive for coronavirus have yet to be revealed. This news comes soon after the NBA made the announcement that the current season would be temporarily suspended for at least a month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of players have committed to donating money to aide arena employees, who are out of work due to the suspension.

The 2020 NFL draft is currently scheduled to take place in April but at this point, a postponement or cancellation would be no surprise.

See the Brooklyn Nets’ statement and Charania’s tweet below:

 

