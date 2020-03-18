Kevin Bacon Launches ‘6 Degrees’ Campaign To Encourage Social-Distancing

Kevin Bacon is offering up a fun and thoughtful way to encourage folks to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The actor, who has been deemed Hollywood’s most interconnected figure through the concept of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon”, took to his social platforms today to not only encourage his millions for followers to practice social-distancing but to also share who they are staying home for during the current health crisis.

“Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” he said in a video posted across the different social platforms.

He continued, “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick.”

“Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for,” he said, citing his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick as his reason to self-isolate. Bacon is asking his followers to post a similar video or photo with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and tag six other people to follow suit. “The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!),” he wrote in the caption.

