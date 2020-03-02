Kether Donohue & Sara Rue Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’ From Chuck Lorre & Marco Pennette

You’re the Worst alumna Kether Donahue and Sara Rue (Impastor) are set as leads opposite Annaleigh Ashford in B Positive, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from the Mom team of Marco Pennette, Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Pennette, B Positive centers on Drew, a newly divorced dad faced with finding a kidney donor and who is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Donohue will play Leanne, a party girl who can still keep up with the 20-somethings but now pays for it the next day. She doesn’t sweat the small stuff, lives for today and really just looks to have a good time. Her jobs consist of assistant manager at a retail clothing store, jewelry designer and bartender.

Rue will portray Julia. Ambitious and a social climber, Julia is a local real estate agent who believes she deserves to live in the fabulous homes she tries to sell. She tried to tolerate her ex-husband Drew’s (TBD) “idiosyncrasies,” but she eventually acted out in the form of an affair.

Pennette and Lorre executive produce. Warner Bros. Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

Kether will next be seen as the female lead in the Quibi musical comedy series Royalties opposite Darren Criss. Previously, Kether was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for her role as Lindsay Jillian on You’re the Worst, which ran for five seasons on FXX. She also starred as Jan in the Fox live musical production of Grease Live! which won 5 Primetime Emmys. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rue was recently seen opposite Neil Patrick Harris in A Series of Unfortunate Events. She currently recurs on both The Rookie and American Housewife. She also starred as the co-lead of the comedy Impastor for TV Land. In addition, Rue has had multiple episode arcs that Lorre created for her on Mom, The Big Bang Theory and Two & A Half Men, all on CBS. Rue is repped by APA, Artists First and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.