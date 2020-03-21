Kenny Rogers Mourned By Dolly Parton, Country Music Stars And Hollywood

It was time for “The Gambler” to fold ’em last night, as Kenny Rogers slipped gently into that good night. But the superstar singer/actor was remembered fondly by some of his costars and collaborators as news spread of his passing.
Rogers, who dominated many media sectors in his 1970s-1980s heyday, even drew remembrances from government officials and those who had worked at his Kenny Rogers Roasters chicken chain.
Here are a few of the online outpourings:
