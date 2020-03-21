Kenny Rogers Mourned By Dolly Parton, Country Music Stars And Hollywood

It was time for “The Gambler” to fold ’em last night, as Kenny Rogers slipped gently into that good night. But the superstar singer/actor was remembered fondly by some of his costars and collaborators as news spread of his passing.

Rogers, who dominated many media sectors in his 1970s-1980s heyday, even drew remembrances from government officials and those who had worked at his Kenny Rogers Roasters chicken chain.

Here are a few of the online outpourings:

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

No one bridged the gap between country and pop more often and better than Kenny Rogers. He will be missed, but his music and diverse style of story telling will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/J1V2dyRjm7 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 21, 2020

I’m really sad to hear about Kenny Rogers passing. Kenny had a wonderful voice and so many great songs. He will be missed, but we’ll always have his music. Love & Mercy to Kenny’s family. – Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 21, 2020

Farewell to the talented, complex @_KennyRogers and his music. From Lucille to Reuben James to the beloved The Gambler, his voice lifts spirits, wry wit brings smiles and lyrical storytelling evokes a lovely sorrow. Thank you from all who have had the privilege to listen. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 21, 2020

I feel like every time my dad drove me anywhere as a kid I heard The Gambler by Kenny Rogers. I loved it. I had no idea what

the words meant but I didn’t know that I didn’t know what the words meant. That song is a part of stunning body of work. 🎶❤️ 😢 #RIPKennyRogers — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) March 21, 2020

I was on an episode of Reno 911! where I played a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The cast loved him, he told great stories, and was a joy to be around. And “The Gambler” is a truly great song. #RIPKennyRogers — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020

Isolation Journal Day 9:

Watched “The Gambler” starring James Caan. It was a grim nihilistic saga of a man addicted to losing.

God, I miss Poker! — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 21, 2020

I pause to acknowledge the passing of one of the greatest singer & performer of our time, Kenny Rogers. Like many Jamaicans, I grew up listening to his “story telling to music” country and western hits in the 70s and 80s. My favorite was “The Coward of the County” and “Gambler”. pic.twitter.com/XKolKsJsTu — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers had a voice and spirit that brought a sense of harmony to the world. He was that island in the stream. At a time when the waters churn, he will be especially missed. RIP. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers & the Rogers family, of which there are many, took me on a camping trip, all of us on horseback when I was 13. We told stories, shot guns. That man was country to the bone. He will be missed. #RIPKennyRogers — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) March 21, 2020

Aw, damn.

RIP Kenny Rogers. — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 21, 2020

As a young comic, I opened for Kenny Rogers & bombed. An outdoor event that everyone but comics thought would b great for comedy. After my set, Rogers found me backstage & told me I was weird & hilarious. He invited me to the after party. A real sweet guy. https://t.co/IGGlcU2YOS — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) March 21, 2020