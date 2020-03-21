Click to Skip Ad
Kenny Rogers Mourned By Dolly Parton, Country Music Stars And Hollywood

***FILE PHOTO*** Kenny Rogers Has Passed Away at 81. Kenny Rogers Dolly Parton in 1988 Credit: Adam Scull/Photolink/MediaPunch /IPX AP Images

It was time for “The Gambler” to fold ’em last night, as Kenny Rogers slipped gently into that good night. But the superstar singer/actor was remembered fondly by some of his costars and collaborators as news spread of his passing.

Rogers, who dominated many media sectors in his 1970s-1980s heyday, even drew remembrances from government officials and those who had worked at his Kenny Rogers Roasters chicken chain.

Here are a few of the online outpourings:

