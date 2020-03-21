Kenny Rogers Dies: Country Music Icon Was 81

Country music star Kenny Rogers died Friday night in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was 81. According to a statement posted by his family on Twitter, the singer, songwriter, actor and producer passed away at 10:25PM “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Rogers, the crooner with a husky voice known for such hits as his signature tune “The Gambler” (you can watch it below); “Lady”; “Islands in the Stream,” a duet with longtime friend and frequent collaborator Dolly Parton; and “Lucille”, sold millions of records and won three Grammys during his decades-long, Country Music Hall of Fame career.

As an actor, he starred in the 1982 movie Six Pack and a number of popular TV movies such as The Gambler franchise, built around his Gambler persona, Christmas in America, and Coward of the County — all based on hit songs of his. He also served as host & narrator for the A&E historical series The Real West.