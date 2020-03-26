Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

What The $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill Means For The Entertainment Industry

Got A Tip? Tip Us

TV Comedy Director Kelly Park Signs With CAA

Kelly Park signs with CAA
Kelly Park Courtesy of Kelly Park; CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed multicamera TV series director Kelly Park for representation. Her helming résumé include such comedies as The NeighborhoodFamily ReunionThe Big Show Show, the Mad About You revival and the upcoming Country Comfort.

After launching her career as a marketer and project manager in the technology and advertising industries, Park made her directing debut on a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s Alexa & Katie — one of seven series honored recently by the Television Academy as programs that have harnessed the power of television to inspire social change.

Her helming credits also include episodes of Country Comfort, Sydney to the Max, Raven’s Home, Bunk’d, Just Roll with It and Coop and Cami Ask the World. She also has worked on

An alumna of the Groundlings and Second City Improv Theater, Park also continues to serve as an acting coach, working on current and past series including Family Reunion, Alexa & Katie, Knight Squad, School of Rock and Bella and the Bulldogs. 

CAA Foundation, Thrive Global &amp; Harvard T.H. Chan School Of Public Health Launch #FirstRespondersFirst Initiative

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad