TV Comedy Director Kelly Park Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed multicamera TV series director Kelly Park for representation. Her helming résumé include such comedies as The Neighborhood, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show, the Mad About You revival and the upcoming Country Comfort.

After launching her career as a marketer and project manager in the technology and advertising industries, Park made her directing debut on a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s Alexa & Katie — one of seven series honored recently by the Television Academy as programs that have harnessed the power of television to inspire social change.

Her helming credits also include episodes of Country Comfort, Sydney to the Max, Raven’s Home, Bunk’d, Just Roll with It and Coop and Cami Ask the World. She also has worked on

An alumna of the Groundlings and Second City Improv Theater, Park also continues to serve as an acting coach, working on current and past series including Family Reunion, Alexa & Katie, Knight Squad, School of Rock and Bella and the Bulldogs.

