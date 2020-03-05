Kelly Day Appointed COO Of ViacomCBS Networks International, Melody Tan To Leave

ViacomCBS has appointed former Viacom Digital Studios President Kelly Day as Chief Operating Officer of its international networks division.

This comes two months after she left her role in the digital content and distribution division. As a result of the move, Melody Tan, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of VCNI since 2017, will be leaving the company.

Reporting to ViacomCBS Networks International President & CEO David Lynn, she has been tasked with “accelerating the digital transformation” of VCNI’s business following the ViacomCBS merger and “strengthening” the company’s digital and streaming operations.

She will have direct responsibility for businesses including Viacom Digital Studios International (VDSi) and the company’s experiences and events divisions.

“Kelly has an outstanding track record in building digital businesses and her expertise will be crucial in driving forward our transition to becoming a more digitally led operation,” said Lynn. “Kelly is expert at reaching young audiences, expanding into new business models and partnering with key stakeholders to drive results. I’m confident that with the addition of Kelly to our newly streamlined leadership team, ViacomCBS Networks International will continue to deliver growth by licensing our brands, content and IP in the highest value and fastest growing international markets as we accelerate our streaming strategy.”

“I’ve long admired the VCNI team for their pioneering, entrepreneurial approach to delivering international growth for ViacomCBS, and I look forward to working closely with everyone to scale and transform our brands across the entire ecosystem,” Day added.