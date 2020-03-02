Kelli Jones & Teal Cannaday Launch Bespoke Publicity

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran publicists Kelli Jones and Teal Cannaday have teamed to form their own company, Bespoke Publicity. The newly formed agency, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, will focus on personal publicity.

Jones most recently ran the Status PR New York office after working for Mona Loring at MLC PR for over a decade. Cannaday was previously at Rogers & Cowan for almost 10 years, before launching her own company Teal Entertainment in 2011. Jones will head New York, with Cannaday running point in Los Angeles.

Clients of Bespoke include Emmy winner Jessica Walter, Mike Colter, Bill Camp, Alison Wright, Holly Taylor, Nicholas Pinnock, Selenis Leyva, Vella Lovell, Mozhan Marnò, Derrick Baskin, Elaine Hendrix, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Micheál Richardson, Alexander Dreymon, Ato Blankson-Wood, Sonya Walger, Boris McGiver, Amy Hargreaves, Mustafa Shakir, Jason Genao, Alberto Rosende and Cornelia Guest, among others. Bespoke also reps unscripted talent including journalist and author Isha Sesay and NFL UK Commentator Jason Bell.