Katherine Reis To Star In Brides Of Dracula ABC Pilot, Chris Mason & Sophia Tatum Also Cast

Katherine Reis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Claws) has been cast as a co-lead opposite Gina Torres in ABC’s supernatural drama pilot The Brides. Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) and Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) also have joined the project, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Maggie Kiley, The Brides, a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart — Cleo (Torres), Renée, and Lily (Reis). With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.

Reis’ Lily Stevens is the youngest of the three Brides of Dracula, a striving singer in New York City whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her “sisters.” In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being “rescued” by Dracula.

Mason will play Roland Grant. This stylish real estate mogul arrives in town to challenge Cleo (Torres) — the “Queen of New York City real estate,” and the leader of the brides of Dracula — for professional supremacy. With secret ties to Dracula, Roland has a personal stake in the destruction of the Brides.

Tatum will play Justine Strang. Completely friendless and new to town, Justine shows up at the studio of Renée Pélagie, a top modeling agent in New York City and the “middle” bride of Dracula. Renée soon takes this young, hungry, aspiring model under her wing, unaware that Justine may have a past with Dracula as well.

Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Kiley executive produce the pilot. The Brides is produced by Berlanti Prods in association with WBTV and ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios. While the focus will be on the women, the character of Dracula is featured in the show.

Reis is making her Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She previously recurred on TNT’s Claws, NBC’s Rise and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She is repped by Paradigm.

British actor Mason recurred in the Freeform/Warner Horizon series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and was a series regular in Season 3 of the ITV/BBC America drama Broadchurch. He will recur in the upcoming second season of Dirty John on USA and will play a lead in HBO Latin America’s limited series The American Guest. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, United Agents and Sloane Offer.

Actress-model Tatum recurs on Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This. The Brides marks her network debut. Tatum is repped by Global Artists Agency and Next Management.

